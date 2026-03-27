Centre begins DPR prep for southern part of RRR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has informed Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the southern stretch of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is currently under preparation.

In a letter responding to the state’s request dated August 5, 2025, Gadkari said that consultancy work for the DPR is underway and further action will be taken after its completion.

Northern stretch moves ahead

The Central government is proceeding with the northern section of the RRR, which will run from Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Tangadpally in Yadadri district, covering 161.5 km.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 21,000 crore, and tenders for construction are expected to be invited soon in two packages.

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Southern stretch awaiting approval

The southern corridor, planned from Tangadpally to Girmapur over approximately 201 km, is still awaiting final approval.

The Telangana government has repeatedly urged the Centre to execute both northern and southern sections simultaneously.