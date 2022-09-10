Centre cannot break Telangana’s spirit: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday asserted that the central government cannot stop ‘Telangana’s march to glory.’ He stated that the state had repeatedly outperformed others despite the Centre not extending its support.

KTR tweeted that after the Union government scrapped ITIR-Hyderabad, Telangana’s IT output grew by 3.2 times, in a span of eight years, recording a 15% CAGR. He added that one out of three IT jobs created in the country, last year, was from Hyderabad.

“We increased our per capita by more than double in last eight years; highest for a large state in India,” he said. “You did not sanction a Bulk Drug Park for Telangana, yet we will build one of the world’s largest Pharma City,” the industries minister added.

Also Read Governor Tamilisai being insulted by linking her with BJP: Bandi Sanjay

❇️ You refused to support Mission Bhagiratha; and yet we became the 1st Indian state to provide potable water to 100% of the homes & we continue to be #1 in the country



We are #Telangana We know how to Fight against odds, How to Dream & How to Achieve 👍 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 9, 2022

“You refused to grant ‘national project’ status to our irrigation projects, and yet we completed the world’s largest lift irrigation project in Kaleshwaram on our own,” said the minister, adding that the pending irrigation projects in the state will also be completed with or without centre’s support.

“We are #Telangana We know how to Fight against odds, How to Dream & How to Achieve,” said KTR.