Centre critically examining Ola Electric’s claims over solving consumer complaints

New Delhi: Despite Ola Electric claiming that it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints filed with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) regarding its poor after-sales service, the Department of Consumer Affairs is critically examining responses filed by the Bhavish Aggarwal-run EV firm, and will correlate each consumer complaint with the company’s claims.

According to sources, the CCPA is closely examining the electric two-wheeler maker’s claims and after examining individual complaints, the regulator will be able to “determine the correctness of the Ola Electric responses.”

Moreover, one more EV player may also get CCPA notice regarding complaints filed by the consumers, said reports, citing sources.

Complaints against EVs pending before the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) will also be analysed.

Ola Electric’s share was around Rs 78 apiece on Monday, down almost 50 per cent from its all-time high of Rs 157.40.

Earlier this month, the company was slapped with a notice from CCPA, after the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) received over 10,000 complaints in last one year regarding its poor after-sales service.

If Ola Electric’s claims fail to satisfy the regulator, it may face legal action and reportedly lose the subsidies its electric vehicles are eligible for under the PM Electric DRIVE Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

Meanwhile, on social media platforms, complaints against Ola Electric continue to surge.

“@OlaElectric @bhash, please respond to my email.. I’m sending reminders but no reply on the replaced battery warranty. Content is below. I need to get a minimum 10 years’ warranty for the batteries as it’s one of the expensive components in the scooter.. you can provide the same if you trust your product,” posted one harassed Ola Electric user on Monday.

@OlaElectric @bhash Pls respond my email.. I’m sending reminders but no reply on replaced batteries warranty.. content is below… I need to get minimum 10 years warranty for the batteries as it’s one of the expensive component in the scooter.. you can provide the same if you’re… pic.twitter.com/pSHJLpO1vF — bithesh (@bithesh1) October 25, 2024

Another posted: “Forcefully scooter is delivered and look at the work done by your team and for this, you took 30 days. @jagograhakjago no one is there to question this company. Very much disappointing, 99 per cent forcibly delivered and closed the complaint.”

@bhash Forcefully scooter is delivered and look at the work done by your team and for this you took >30 days.@jagograhakjago no one is there to question this company very much disappointing 99% forcely delivered and closed the complaint @nitin_gadkari @kunalkamra88 @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/GVuC9HbvIV — Santosh.Sai (@Santoshamul) October 28, 2024

An Ola Electric user found his e-scooter dead in the middle of the night.

“Dear @OlaElectric @ola_supports, S1 pro has got completely dead even with 27 per cent of charging in the middle of night, no power button is working, no restart is working, we are stuck in the middle of the night,” he posted on X.