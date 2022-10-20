Centre directs BHU to fill vacancies in mission mode before PM’s speech

Banaras: The Centre has instructed all departments at the Banaras Hind University (BHU) to fill vacancies in “mission mode” by October 22. The process of recruitment is being hurried to be completed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event where the government’s achievements on the job front need showcasing.

The Union education ministry has been delaying the process of appointing BHU’s new Executive Council which has led to further delays in filling the post as the council is supposedly the highest decision-making body of the university. Its approval is required to issue the appointment letters, kept in sealed envelopes by then vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar when he demitted office on March 31, 2021.

Department of personnel and training instructed the education ministry on Tuesday to fill up all the vacancies in higher education institutes(under their administrative control) and issue appointment letters to selected candidates and complete their joining formalities by October 22.

The education ministry issued a letter to the directors of all IITs, IIMs, and NITs, the heads of other centrally funded technical institutions, and the VCs of all central universities. The letter stated ‘Filling of vacancies in mission mode’ and it mandated all the departments to fill up approximately 75000 vacancies.

Eight members for the post of (Executive Council) EC are nominated by the President in his capacity as the Visitor of the university. At present only one EC post is occupied and the rest eight are vacant.

The education ministry wrote to all institutions in August 2021 to complete the process of appointment in one year. These institutions had nearly 14,000 vacant teaching posts.

Sources from the Ministry revealed to The Telegraph that only 100 posts had been filled since then. However, those who issued appointment letters in the past few weeks could be asked to join on October 22, The Telegraph reported.