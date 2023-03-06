Centre directs state govts to carry out Aadhaar authentication for prisoners

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2023 11:03 pm IST
New Delhi: The Centre has authorised state governments to carry out Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates on a voluntary basis so that they will be able to get health care, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives and legal aid, among other services.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision has been taken after it was authorised under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services.

The Aadhaar authentication will be carried out on the prison inmates on a voluntary basis using Yes/No authentication facility for delivery of various benefits or facilities to which they are entitled, such as correctional reform measures, health, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives, legal aid, etc, the notification said.

The prison authorities of the states and Union Territory administrations shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to the use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the central government, the notification said.

