BRS supports no-confidence motion against ‘discriminatory’ Centre

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday supported the no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking on the motion, Khammam BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao slammed the BJP-led Centre on various issues ranging from the ‘discrimination’ against Telangana and the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Rao said that Telangana has not been receiving any funds from the Centre despite promises made during state formation.

“Many guarantees were given in the AP Reorganisation Act and the Centre has not fulfilled even one promise to Telangana. Yesterday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that AIIMS and Kendriya Vidyalayas have come to his constituency. And why are you not giving to Telangana? Telangana is in India, right? Navodaya Vidyalayas are not given. The Centre has cancelled the already sanctioned ITIR project,” he remarked.

Speaking on ‘Mission Bhagiratha,’ he said that the state administration had been successful in delivering water to every home, which he said was not the case prior to the announcement of a separate Telangana.

Rao further said that the Centre has failed to deliver funds to Mission Bhagiratha despite NITI Aayog’s recommendation.

“Telangana is the only state which provides 24 hours free electricity to farmers. There may be a power cut in America, but in Telangana, there will not be a single minute of electricity. By the time Telangana was formed, the state was in darkness. We are producing at a record level, surpassing Punjab in terms of crop yield. Telangana is number-1 in the country in terms of income,” he said.

Speaking further, he slammed the Centre over its ‘failures’ like the rise in oil prices, essential commodities’ prices and unemployment.

On Manipur

The BRS MP also blamed the Centre for the situation of prolonged unrest in Manipur.

“India has to confront the world about the issue of Manipur. The Supreme Court has also formed a committee with three former judges. You (NDA) were in the opposition during the 15th Lok Sabha. Back then, when violence hit Kashmir, Then we along with Sushma Swaraj ji demanded that the entire opposition should be taken to Kashmir. In the same manner, the Center should take an all-party team to Manipur,” he said.