Centre doesn’t act constitutionally when it comes to BJP-ruled states: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 25, while questioning the Central and Nagaland governments (both ruled by the BJP) over non-implementation of 33% reservation for women in local body elections in the northeastern state, remarked the Centre does not act Constitutionally when it comes to BJP-ruled states.

“You will take extreme stand against state governments which may not be amenable to you. Your own state government is violating the constitutional scheme and you don’t want to do anything. How can you wash your hands of it?” the apex court asked additional solicitor general (ADG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre.

Nagaland is ruled by a coalition government of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party.

One of the justices, justice SK Kaul, pointed out that numerous opportunities were given to the Nagaland government, which has failed to do anything. He couldn’t understand why the constitutional provision for women’s reservation wasn’t being implemented, especially when the state has a good education, economic, and social status for women.

“The central government is not willing to implement the Constitution. At the slightest behest, you take action against the state governments. Where a constitutional provision is not being followed, you do not say anything to the state government. What active role have you played to see the constitutional scheme is implemented,” the apex court pulled up the Centre while referring to the ongoing ethnic clash in Manipur, another BJP-ruled state.

(with inputs from PTI)