Centre clears greenfield expressway between Hyderabad and Amaravathi

The Union Home ministry also directed the officials to speed up the process of permissions for the Regional Ring Road in Telangana.

Representational image for Hyderabad-Amaravati greenfield expressway
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Giving the go-ahead for laying the greenfield expressway between Amaravati and Hyderabad, the Union Home ministry has directed the Union ministry of road transport and highways to take steps for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same.

The Union Home ministry has also instructed the authorities to expedite the granting of permissions for the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Telangana.

A review of the unresolved issues of the AP Reorganisation Act between the two Telugu states was held by the Union Home Ministry on 3 February. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired the review meeting alongside the heads of 15 departments.

During the meeting, the concerned authorities were also directed to release the funds allocated for the backward districts of Andhra Pradesh and to consult with NITI Aayog regarding the funds for Telangana.

The minutes of the meeting were recently shared with the chief secretaries of both Telugu states. It was during this meeting that decisions on the greenfield expressway and RRR were taken.

