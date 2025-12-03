Centre informs LS of Rs 3,862 cr, 24,400 jobs at Warangal textile park

Hyderabad: The upcoming PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Warangal is set to attract investments worth Rs 3,862 crore from various textile companies, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The proposed investments are expected to generate around 24,400 employment opportunities.

PM MITRA Park being developed over 1,327 acres

Responding to a question raised by Nalgonda Congress MP Komatireddy Raghavendra, the minister said the PM MITRA Park is being developed over 1,327 acres in the Warangal district.

Of this, 866.84 acres have been earmarked for industrial use, and 540.41 acres have already been allotted to several textile firms. Collectively, these firms plan to invest Rs 3,862 crore in the project, paving the way for large-scale job creation in Telangana’s textile sector.

On PM-Kisan funds

In a separate reply, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, farmers in Telangana have so far received Rs 14,236.18 crore across 21 instalments.

During the 21st instalment released on November 19, Rs 599.31 crore was disbursed to 29.96 lakh beneficiaries. Nalgonda district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with Rs 40.74 crore released to 2,03,707 farmers. Nationwide, a total of Rs 4.09 lakh crore has been distributed to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, he added.