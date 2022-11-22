Centre informs SC about introduction of portal to provide mental health facilities upto district level

Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has invited tenders to establish a portal to provide real-time information on mental health facilities right down to the district level.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Centre to file an affidavit regarding the implementation of the portal.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan apprised the court about a dashboard that they are planning to put on the portal for providing real-time information regarding mental health facilities.

The counsel also apprised the court that all state governments are called for a demonstration within 15 days and the portal will be functional within a period of a month.

The court was hearing a plea pertaining to rehabilitation of the mentally ill languishing in hospitals or mental asylums. The plea has been filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to formulate and circulate to all States/Union Territories a model format of its online dashboard.