Centre is copying Telangana’s policies, congratulate KCR: Akhilesh Yadav

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the BJP-led center is copying the policies formed by the Telangana government, especially in the irrigation sector.

Akhilesh Yadav made these remarks at the mammoth BRS inaugural meeting held at Khammam on Wednesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, CPI National Secretary D Raja, and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended the meeting along with Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

Akhilesh stated that the BJP-led centre is creating obstacles for progressive state governments from time to time and is using ‘pressure’ tactics to silence them. “The institutions that are supposed to provide us with justice are under the thumb of the BJP,” he remarked.

The Samajwadi party supremo said that people who could afford to are leaving the country as the government is making it difficult for everyone to live. “These BJP people in 2014 promised to double the income of farmers. But this is 2023. Looking at the situation now, I think their days are outnumbered,” he remarked.

He further said that Telangana is getting ready to clean BJP out of its state and Uttar Pradesh is not far behind.

“You have a chief minister who is performing. It’s not the same for us in UP. They are cheating people,” he said.