Centre may introduce Bill for UCC in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Hyderabad: The Centre reportedly preparing to introduce the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to implement it across the country. The move aims to bring about a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, and inheritance, irrespective of an individual’s religion. The 22nd Law Commission meeting report will also be tabled in Parliament next month as part of the preparations for the implementation of the code.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi last week to review the progress of the preparations. The meeting was attended by top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The discussions focused on the steps needed to be taken to successfully implement the uniform civil code.

After reviewing the situation and issuing instructions to departments, it was revealed that the Central Government has prepared a bill for the implementation of the code and has instructed officials to hold talks with various stakeholders from different walks of life.

The introduction of a uniform civil code has been a longstanding demand of the BJP and has been included in its election manifesto for several years. The BJP plans to ensure swift progress to implement this agenda before the 2024 general elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly urged officials in a high-level meeting to leave no room for legal challenges to the implementation of the uniform civil code. The government lawyers and legal experts are ready to be consulted if necessary.

However, if the BJP introduces a double uniform civil code, it may face strong opposition in the northeastern states in addition to non-Muslim communities. The BJP believes that it has gained power by promising the implementation of uniform laws for all, and they do not fear public opposition. Nevertheless, they will reach out to the people and educate them on the benefits of the uniform civil code.

