Centre mulling granting online voting rights to ‘Pravasi’ Indians: Rijiju

New Delhi: The Centre is considering granting online voting rights to Indians working abroad, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“I have already told the Election Commission that we will make provisions and give suggestions as to how we will allow our people staying outside the country to cast their votes,” Rijiju said while replying to a question on ‘Pravasi’ voting rights raised by Comgress member K. Muraleedharan.

“But before making any declaration, we have to ensure the safety, transparency and protection from any malpractices or misuse,” Rijiju said.

Responding to another question on ‘one nation, one voter ID’, the minister said, “The government is considering steps towards this… To stop fraudulent voting, and to have a singular electoral roll which will be followed by all the states. There is a possibility that such electoral reforms will help deterring bogus voting.”

“Linking Aadhaar with the electoral roll is one of the ways. As of now, linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls is voluntary. Our aim is to ensure ‘one nation, one electoral roll’ to check fraudulent voting and ensure a clean polling process,” he said.

Replying to a question raised by Congress member Manish Tewari on whether source code of the EVMs remains with the company which manufactures them, or it is passed on to the EC, Rijiju said that it is like appointment of judges.

“The judges are appointed by the government, but once they are appointed, they become independent. No one should question the EVMs and there should not be any inference too,” he said.