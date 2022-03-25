Emirates Airlines to restore flight capacity to India to pre-COVID levels

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based carrier Emirates on Friday announced that it will restore pre-pandemic flight frequencies between Dubai and India, starting from Friday, April 1.
This step comes in the wake of the Indian government’s decision to return international flights to and from India in line with applicable bilateral agreements, from March 27.
Emirates will operate 170 flights between Dubai and India every week including to cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Emirates will be operating the following flights
- Mumbai — 35 weekly flights
- New Delhi — 28 weekly flights
- Bengaluru — 24 weekly flights
- Chennai — 21 weekly flights
- Hyderabad — 21 weekly flights
- Kochi — 14 weekly flights
- Kolkata — 11 weekly flights
- Ahmedabad — 9 weekly flights
- Thiruvananthapuram — 7 weekly flights
Emirates Airlines restarted its Airbus A380 aircraft between Dubai and Mumbai during this March, to return this preferred model to travellers to work on the carrier’s flights to India, for the first time since March 2020, when the carrier stopped its operation after the outbreak of COVID-19.