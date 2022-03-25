Emirates Airlines to restore flight capacity to India to pre-COVID levels

Emirates will operate 170 flights between Dubai and India every week

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 25th March 2022 7:46 pm IST
Emirates Airlines to restore flight capacity to India to pre-COVID levels
Emirates Airlines

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based carrier Emirates on Friday announced that it will restore pre-pandemic flight frequencies between Dubai and India, starting from Friday, April 1.

This step comes in the wake of the Indian government’s decision to return international flights to and from India in line with applicable bilateral agreements, from March 27.

Also Read
India to resume scheduled international flight from March 27

Emirates will operate 170 flights between Dubai and India every week including to cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

MS Education Academy

Emirates will be operating the following flights

  • Mumbai — 35 weekly flights
  • New Delhi — 28 weekly flights
  • Bengaluru — 24 weekly flights
  • Chennai — 21 weekly flights
  • Hyderabad — 21 weekly flights
  • Kochi — 14 weekly flights
  • Kolkata — 11 weekly flights
  • Ahmedabad — 9 weekly flights
  • Thiruvananthapuram — 7 weekly flights

Emirates Airlines restarted its Airbus A380 aircraft between Dubai and Mumbai during this March, to return this preferred model to travellers to work on the carrier’s flights to India, for the first time since March 2020, when the carrier stopped its operation after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button