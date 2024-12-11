Centre must act, protect minorities in Bangladesh: Mamata

Digha: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Centre must give protection to minorities in violence-hit Bangladesh, and bring back “those willing to return”.

Banerjee also claimed that fake videos were being purposefully circulated, as certain sections were trying to foment communal tension.

“We want protection for minorities in Bangladesh. The Union government must act. It should also bring back those who want to return to India,” she told reporters here.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, who constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.

“I have already said in the assembly (regarding Bangladesh)… Several fake videos are being circulated and people are getting misled. The Indian government has sent a representative, it is their responsibility. I have information that issuance of visa has been increased so that more people from that country can return,” Banerjee said.

The CM is on a three-day trip to Digha to review the construction of the Jagannath temple.

She said that Muslim clerics, too, have criticised the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and sought protection for them.

“We are getting information that flights and trains are operating, and people with visas and passports are arriving… Not a single India-Bangladesh border has been closed,” the chief minister asserted.