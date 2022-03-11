Centre must fill 8 lakh vacant posts, BJP must protest in Delhi: Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister for Panchayat Raj Dayakar Rao demanded that the central government must fill 8.67 posts in various central government departments immediately.

The Central minister Jitendra Singh had announced in Parliament that the Central government has more than 8 lakh posts vacant in various Central Government departments.

“The Modi government made a promise to provide 2 cr jobs every year. But it has failed to keep its promise for the past eight years as no appointment has been made,” Dayakar Rao said.

The minister advised Telangana BJP leaders to stage a protest in Delhi for the appointments in the Central government departments. “Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders are not willing to accept the announcement for appointments on 80,000 posts in Telangana. If they have any sympathy for unemployed youths they should put pressure on the central government for the appointments,” he said.

Rao further said that Chief Minister KCR has made a historic decision to fill 80000 posts and regularize the services of 11000 contract employees. “The chief minister has directed for immediate implementation. Recruitment notification will be released soon through the Public Service Commission and recruitment agencies of other departments,” Rao said.