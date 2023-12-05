Centre not holding polls in J&K fearing BJP will lose: Owaisi in LS

Speaking in Lok Sabha, he said, both J&K Reorganisation Bill and J&K Reservation Bill are unconstitutional and they violate the Representation of People Act

Updated: 5th December 2023 8:12 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: Voicing his opposition against the J&K Reorganisation Bill and J&K Reservation Bill, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief on Tuesday, December 5, asked why the Centre was not able to hold elections in the state if, as it claimed, things were normal in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said, both J&K Reorganisation Bill and J&K Reservation Bill are unconstitutional. “These bills also violate Representation of People Act,” he said.

“Even after the abrogation of Article 370, people are being shot at in Srinagar, Rajouri and other parts of J&K by assailants from Pakistan. Army officials are being killed. So how can you say that the normalcy has been restored? Nothing has been done on ground, our soldiers are dying but you are celebrating,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Questioning the Centre on its failure to hold elections in the state, even as more than four years passed since Article 370 was revoked and the state was bifurcated, he said, “Despite the gerrymander you have done during the delimitation process, you are going to lose not only in Kashmir Valley but in Jammu too. That is why you are afraid of holding elections there.”

