Centre promises to take 40 castes and communities of Telangana on its OBC list

Hyderabad: The Centre has promised poll-bound Telangana State government to consider the inclusion of 40 castes/communities in the Central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

There has been concerted demand from Telangana and other States to include BCs of the State in the Central OBC list which helps in education, central government jobs, and others.

Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment informed Zaheerabad BRS MP B B Patil in a letter.

The Union Minister told Patil that the Centre has noted a request for the inclusion of the castes/communities in the Central list of OBCs. A letter was sent to Patil in this regard.

Patil said he had represented the Central Government several times for the inclusion of 40 castes and communities in the Central OBC list and the Centre had promised to consider it.

“The issue has been pending for the last 20 years. I am quite confident of Centre including 40 castes and communities of the State in the Central OBC list,” Patil told Siasat.com.

Patil said he had requested Chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a public hearing regarding inclusion of 40 castes/communities in the OBC list.

The communities mentioned were socially, politically and financially backward and they would greatly benefit from inclusion in OBC list.

According to Shubhapradh Patel Nooli, Member of BC Commission, Telangana State, the government has been pursuing the case since the formation of the State.

“We are confident, Centre will accede to our plea,” he said.

Inclusion of more castes and communities in the Central OBC list has been delayed due to the extension of the Justice G Rohini Commission report, which was recently submitted.

Rohini Commission was constituted in October 2017 to bring order in the Central List of OBCs by weeding out repetitions and varying spellings, examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation and sub-categorisation of OBCs for providing reservation to the categories which are actually backward.

The Commission finally submitted its report to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu recently.

Telangana recommends 40 castes/communities

The Telangana government has recommended the inclusion of 40 castes in the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The recommendation is vital as OBCs comprise almost half of the poll-bound state’s population and are electorally significant.

Inclusion in the list helps socially and educationally backward classes to tap into 27 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. At present, there are 87 castes from Telangana on the central OBC list.

2633 OBCs recognised by Centre in the country

OBC helps in admissions in Navodaya schools, IITs, IIMs, IAS, IPS, IRS and other Central education and services.

The Central OBC list for the State of undivided Andhra Pradesh was first published in the year 1993 with 93 communities.

After formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government forwarded the State list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes with (113) communities for notification in the Central list of OBCs for the State of Telangana.

However, the Centre notified only 87 communities leaving out others. The State government wrote to National Commission for Backward Classes to include the left-out communities in the Central list.

Telangana has included (17) new communities in the State list of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in the year 2020 and these communities are also required to be included in the Central List of OBCs.

In all, 40 communities pertaining to Telangana are required to be included in the Central List of OBCs for the State of Telangana. Subsequently, after repeated requests, the NCBC has conducted a hearing on the inclusion of these (40) communities.

“I and Patil Sir had represented at the hearing for inclusion of Veerashaiva Lingayat and Linga Balija communities besides other communities in the Central OBC list in New Delhi,” the BC Commission member disclosed.

The list of 40 castes/communities sought to be included in the OBC list from Telangana State are: