Centre ready for CBI probe into SCCL tenders: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday, January 22, asserted that the Central Government is prepared for a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in SCCL tenders issued, if a proposal was ever sent their way.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

In a meeting with office bearers at the party office, he demanded a thorough inquiry into the “irregularities” that occurred in tenders process from the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government regime to the present Congress government.

The BJP chief emphasised that people have a right to know about the alleged irregularities in SCCL tenders worth crores of rupees. He instructed all party workers to expose what he called the wrongdoing of both the previous BRS government and the present Congress government, accusing them of awarding tenders to relatives and close associates

He also urged party workers to clearly explain the central government’s welfare schemes to people at the grassroots level.

BRS demands probe, Congress dares Oppn to debate on tenders

Earlier tensions over the alleged irregularities in SCCL tenders had prompted the BRS to call for a high-level inquiry into the matter, and the ruling Congress, challenging the Opposition party for a debate on the issue.

Responding to criticism over the lack of a CBI probe into the issue, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi that the state government’s consent is required for the central agency investigation.

He said the Centre would consider a CBI probe if the state government is ready for it.

Demands a white paper from Revanth over Davos trip

Additionally, Rao commented on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which has attracted massive investments so far and demanded that the government release a white paper detailing how much investment was secured during his two visits.

“We will not oppose visiting foreign countries. But the people should know where the investments announced during his previous Davos trips were invested and how many people secured jobs,” said Rao.

The BJP meeting also included detailed discussions on programmes planned ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

