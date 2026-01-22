WEF Day 3: Telangana bags Rs 5,600 cr in data centre, manufacturing deals

Hyderabad: On the third day of attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 at the snowy Davos in Switzerland, the Telangana government continued its strategic business engagements, securing investments worth over Rs 5,600 crore from UPC Volt and Schneider Electric.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also proposed holding a follow-up WEF meet in Hyderabad to WEF managing director Jeremy Jurgens, who responded “very positively,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Additionally, the Telangana government also launched its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation entity, Aikam, on the sidelines of the forum.

UPC Volt to set up AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City

UPC Volt, a joint venture between the Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, said it was ready to set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City, proposed to be developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday, January 22.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to this effect, the CMO added.

Schneider Electric to expand Hyderabad facilities

The Telangana delegation also met the CEO of Schneider Electric India, Deepak Sharma, who expressed willingness to expand their existing Gagillapur and Shamshabad facilities at an investment of Rs 623 crore.

The expansion will help increase production capacity for electrical safety equipment such as air circuit breakers (ACB), moulded case circuit breakers (MCCB), contactors and push buttons.

Telangana launches Aikam

The Telangana government also officially launched Aikam, its flagship autonomous, unified and globally oriented AI innovation entity.

Aikam brings together a “powerful set of capabilities” under a unified framework, including developing a globally competitive AI workforce through mass upskilling, accelerating AI-first startups, and deepening research–industry collaboration, supported by population-scale datasets, highly efficient compute infrastructure and a dedicated AI Fund-of-Funds, an official release said.

