WEF Day 3: Telangana bags Rs 5,600 cr in data centre, manufacturing deals

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also proposed holding a follow-up WEF meet in Hyderabad to WEF managing director Jeremy Jurgens, who responded "very positively."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:21 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.

Hyderabad: On the third day of attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 at the snowy Davos in Switzerland, the Telangana government continued its strategic business engagements, securing investments worth over Rs 5,600 crore from UPC Volt and Schneider Electric.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also proposed holding a follow-up WEF meet in Hyderabad to WEF managing director Jeremy Jurgens, who responded “very positively,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Additionally, the Telangana government also launched its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation entity, Aikam, on the sidelines of the forum.

Add as a preferred source on Google

UPC Volt to set up AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City

UPC Volt, a joint venture between the Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, said it was ready to set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City, proposed to be developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday, January 22.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to this effect, the CMO added.

Schneider Electric to expand Hyderabad facilities

The Telangana delegation also met the CEO of Schneider Electric India, Deepak Sharma, who expressed willingness to expand their existing Gagillapur and Shamshabad facilities at an investment of Rs 623 crore.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The expansion will help increase production capacity for electrical safety equipment such as air circuit breakers (ACB), moulded case circuit breakers (MCCB), contactors and push buttons.

Telangana launches Aikam

The Telangana government also officially launched Aikam, its flagship autonomous, unified and globally oriented AI innovation entity.

Aikam brings together a “powerful set of capabilities” under a unified framework, including developing a globally competitive AI workforce through mass upskilling, accelerating AI-first startups, and deepening research–industry collaboration, supported by population-scale datasets, highly efficient compute infrastructure and a dedicated AI Fund-of-Funds, an official release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 6:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button