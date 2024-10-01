Centre releases Rs 5,858 cr to 14 flood-hit states for relief, rehabilitation

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), officials here said.

This include Rs 1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar and Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 468 crore to West Bengal and Rs 416.80 crore to Telangana, an official statement said.

As much as Rs 189.20 crore has been given to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 25 crore to Tripura, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram and Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland.

These states have been affected by the extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people, the statement said.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to the flood-affected states of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

Further, the IMCTs will also be sent shortly for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage in Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently been affected by floods. After the assessment reports are received, additional financial assistance from the NDRF, will be approved to the disaster-affected states, according to the established procedure.

More than Rs 14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states during this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states and Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

In addition to financial assistance, the central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite teams of the NDRF, Army and Air Force to aupport all flood affected states.