Centre rules out airports in Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2025 7:46 am IST
flights
Representational Image

The Union government has ruled out the possibility of constructing airports at Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar, two of the locations proposed by the Telangana government, citing feasibility constraints.

Responding to a query raised by BJP Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra on the status of airport development in Telangana, Union minister Muralidhar Mohol informed the Upper House that the state had sought pre-feasibility studies for proposed airports at Antargam (Peddapalli), Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, and Jakranpally (Nizamabad).

Jakranpally is technically feasible: Mohol

“Pre-feasibility studies have been completed for all proposed sites except Antargam. Among them, Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar were found unsuitable for airport construction. Jakranpally, however, is technically feasible,” Mohol said.

On Warangal airport, the minister clarified that the facility remains under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). He added that its development hinges on the Telangana government handing over 253 acres of required land to AAI.

