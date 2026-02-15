Centre sanctioned Rs 55,000 Cr projects for Assam in the past year: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 15, said that central projects worth around Rs 55,000 crore have been sanctioned for the state in the last one year.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma spoke about a range of approved and planned projects in Assam.

“The Centre had assured infrastructure projects worth Rs 80,000 crore during the second Advantage Assam investment summit last year, and the state has already received approval for different projects worth Rs 55,000 crore,” he said.

The ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit’ was organised by the state government in February 2025.

Sarma said that the government has already floated the tender for the Kamakhya Ropeway Project from Kamakhya rail station to Kamakhya temple.

“When the PM visits Assam next, he will lay the foundation for it,” he said.

The Centre is likely to approve a Rs 1,500 crore project in a day or two to construct an elevated corridor from Guwahati airport to Jalukbari, the entry point of the state capital, Sarma said.

“The Rs 14,000-crore project for four-laning of the national highway from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur is at last stages of approval. We hope for it very soon,” he added.

The CM further said that work for the stalled Kamakhya corridor project is likely to resume soon after the expert committee report did not raise any adverse comments.

“After some people opposed the corridor, the Gauhati High Court asked IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Hydrology to study if the project would have any ecological impact. They said there would be no impact,” he claimed.

Besides, various works are ongoing at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for Rs 2,200 crore, and Assam Medical College and Hospital for Rs 600 crore, Sarma said.

He also said that another highway project is being planned from the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in Morigaon district to the Bhutan border via Udalguri by building another bridge over the Brahmaputra.

“This project is under active consideration of the Centre. These strategic assets will also be used by civilians,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM, on Friday approved the construction of India’s first 34-km-long twin-tube road-cum-rail tunnel underneath the Brahmaputra river between Gohpur and Numaligarh at Rs 18,662 crore.