Centre sidelines Telangana; WHO GCTM shifted from Hyderabad to Gujarat

Despite the efforts put in by the Telangana government, the Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of the World Health Organisation’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

On 18 February, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had requested the Telangana government to allocate land in Hyderabad for setting up the WHO GCTM. In response to the letter, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said the WHO GCTM can be set up at the unused land available on the premises of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited (IDPL).

Further, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department secretary S A M. Rizvi coordinated the matters related to identification of land and facilitation of necessary clearances for the project. Rizvi had also written a letter to the Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha stating that the State government would give all support in getting the clearances.

Despite the work put in by the state government, the Union Cabinet decided to set up the project in Jamnagar.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Centre has changed its plans on investment in Telangana. The defense corridor was shifted to Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh and also the Central government did not allocate industrial corridors from Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Warangal, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.