Centre taking steps to ban hoax bomb perpetrators from flying: Aviation minister

Visakhapatnam: Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday, October 27 said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators who resort to hoax bomb threats from flying.

Speaking to media persons here after formally inaugurating two flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, the minister also said besides taking support from international agencies, law enforcement wings and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these fake threats, the union government is also mulling to amend two Civil Aviation Laws.

Also Read Indian airlines receive 50 bomb threats on Sunday

“We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty. We are also taking steps to ban such persons from flying. We will announce them in the coming days,” he said.

As of Saturday, in 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Naidu further said an investigation into these fake threats is going on seriously and also the cooperation of social media platform ‘X’ is being sought.