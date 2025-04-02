Centre terms Kancha Gachibowli land clearance ‘illegal,’ seeks state’s response

Hyderabad: The controversy over the proposed auction of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli has taken a new turn as the Central government has stepped in, declaring the Telangana government’s land clearance efforts as “illegal.”

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has now demanded an explanation from the state government, seeking both a factual report and an action taken report on the matter.

The intervention by MoEFCC follows representations made by Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other Members of Parliament, who raised concerns regarding the environmental sensitivity of the region, particularly its proximity to the University of Hyderabad(UoH).

The area is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to the national bird, the Indian Peafowl, along with several other protected species and unique rock formations.

On April 2, a letter issued by S Sundar, the assistant inspector general of forests at MoEFCC, came to light. The letter mentions that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) is allegedly involved in unauthorized environmental degradation, clearing the land in preparation for its auction.

The MoEFCC has instructed the Telangana government to take legal action in accordance with the Indian Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, as applicable. Additionally, the letter noted that the state must ensure compliance with all relevant court orders and tribunal directives to prevent further legal violations.

However, the Telangana government claims that the land was officially transferred to them several years ago. This has led to growing protests and legal scrutiny, with environmentalists and activists voicing concerns over the ecological impact of deforestation in the area.