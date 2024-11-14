Centre to establish 237 private FM stations, OTTs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Central Government is making major strides to expand India’s media and creative industries by setting up 237 private FM radio stations in small towns across Telangana, establishing the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, and launching Prasar Bharati’s new OTT platform.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, revealed these plans at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) held on Wednesday at Hyderabad’s International Convention Centre.

The new FM radio stations, aimed at towns with populations under one lakh, will enhance local broadcasting and bring more entertainment and information to smaller communities.

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, to be based in Mumbai with a regional hub in Hyderabad, will develop talent in gaming, animation, and related sectors, with support from a public-private partnership involving FICCI and CII.

Jaju also shared that Prasar Bharati’s new OTT platform will debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 20. The platform will offer around 60 channels currently available on DD Free Dish and will include a large archive of past programs.