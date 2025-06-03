Centre to launch UMEED portal for Waqf property registration from June 6

The Central government is set to launch UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal on June 6, a centralised platform for registering Waqf properties nationwide.

The State Waqf board will be incharge of the property registrations. Applicants should register their properties within six months of the portal’s launch. Any delay due to technical errors or other major issues will be granted a month or two extra for registration. Proper declaration of its dimensions and coordinates, along with geo-tag pictures, is mandatory.

However, properties not registered within the given time frame will be viewed as disputed and referred to the Waqf tribunals.

Additionally, properties in the name of women cannot be treated under Waqf. However, the primary beneficiaries of Waqf assets should be women, children or economically weak backgrounds.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in both Houses of Parliament following intense debate and received presidential assent on April 8.

Several petitions challenging the Waqf Act are pending before the Supreme Court. The Centre has strongly defended the law, saying waqf by its very nature is a “secular concept” and can’t be stayed given the “presumption of constitutionality” in its favour.

On April 17, the Supreme Court declined to stay the law after the Centre assured it would not implement certain provisions for the time being.