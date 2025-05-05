Centre to take up road infra projects worth Rs 2L crore in Telangana in 3-4 yrs: Gadkari

Hyderabad: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will take up road infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the next three-four years in Telangana, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Monday.

Speaking after laying foundation stone and dedicating to the nation several road projects worth over Rs 6,100 crore–Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Rs 2,200 crore in Hyderabad, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the length of national highways in Telangana has more than doubled in the last 10 years to over 5,000 km after he took charge.

“Roadworks are continuously being undertaken in 33 districts (of Telangana). So far works worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been completed. The development that you have seen now is just the tip of the iceberg. I want to assure you that in the coming times, in the next 3-4 years we are going to take up works worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Telangana. It is my belief that after completion of these works Telangana’s image will transform,” Gadkari said.

The Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to Telangana’s development, he said.

Gadkari offered to take up water conservation projects under the Centre’s “Amrit Sarovar” scheme in Telangana and sought cooperation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers.

He further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), roads have been laid in 4.5 lakh out of the 6.5 lakh villages in the country.

Stating that knowledge is a very important power, the union minister said transforming it into wealth is the future of this country. Hyderabad plays a very important role in that.

Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology and research are called knowledge, he added.

Gadkari assured that the road infrastructure in Telangana will be developed in such a way that any person from any corner of the state would be able to reach the state capital within five hours. That’s why robust road infrastructure is very important for Telangana’s development, he said.

The union minister said new green access control express highways are being built in Telangana by spending approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

According to him, once the Indore-Hyderabad Corridor is completed, the travel time between the two cities would be reduced by half to 10 hours.

After inaugurating and laying foundation for various national highway projects in Telangana, Gadkari in a post on ‘X’ said these transformative projects will play a pivotal role in boosting the economy, generating employment, and ensuring seamless connectivity.

“By reducing traffic congestion, enabling cost-effective travel, and enhancing logistics efficiency, they mark a significant leap in upgrading the state’s infrastructure. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain committed to building a modern, well-connected, and future-ready India,” he said.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka among others were present.

Kishan Reddy said these road and highway projects will ensure safer, smoother connectivity between Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, while also unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.