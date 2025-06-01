Centre will have to repeal Waqf Ammendment Act: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday, June 1, said the Union government will have to repeal the Waqf Amendment Act.

AIMIM, along with All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protested against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 in Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi urged the people to remain steadfast in their beliefs and strive for betterment, “Allah tests who is dear to him. Today, Muslims in India are being tested and we must consider ourselves lucky to be tested by Allah.”

The Chandrayangutta MLA said the community is united in the fight against the Waqf law. “The Waqf Amendment Act has been created to destroy the properties and not to protect them,” he stressed.

“Every community has faced challenges, and we must face them too. We will participate in every protest organised by the Muslim Personal Law Board,” Owaisi said, assuring AIMIM’s support to the AIMPLB in the fight against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Targeting the Centre, Owaisi said that those who think they can weaken the community must understand that Muslims aren’t going to back down on the Sharia or any aspect of Islam, be it Namaz, hijab or Waqf.

He said that the community will continue its fight while being within the limits of the Constitution and law. “We have complete faith that Allah will make us triumph against such odds.