Centre’s affidavit in SC truthful, but question on JK elections remains

Much of the claim that the Centre made in its fresh affidavit to the Supreme Court, a day ahead of the hearing of the petitions challenging Article 370, that an unprecedented peace has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir with the doing away of the constitutional provision is a statement of truth but the inevitable question remains, why elections were not being held in the Union Territory, which is without an elected government for the last five years.

There is absolutely no doubt that, in the past four years since Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, things have changed a lot in Jammu and Kashmir – there is a permanent sense of normalcy and many uncertainties dogging lives of the people of Kashmir have either disappeared or faded. This comparative peace is the result of the stringent action against the ecosystem of terrorists that protected, sheltered, and facilitated them in executing acts of terror. It was both out of empathy with the cause that the militants represented, challenging the Indian rule in J&K, and massive support by Pakistan, which sent money, arms and ammunition and drugs from its soil to this side of the Line of Control.

Not that the actions were not being taken against militants prior to the abrogation of Article 370 but there were many loopholes. Terrorism was being addressed as Pakistan sponsored problem and the core that helped them to survive, recruit fresh batches of militants, were left untouched. The security forces, too, were interested more in killing terrorists, to draw promotions and rewards, and on a few occasions they went above board, killing innocents in fake encounters. This triggered issue of human rights violations, which attracted greater attention toward Kashmir as a conflict zone. And the separatist leadership, particularly All Parties Hurriyat Conference and civil society raised it to the level that it became very difficult for the mainstream political parties, even when they were ruling the state, because they could not side with the security forces narrative of innocence. Things changed with the abrogation of Article 370 as the dispensation – the Central rule of BJP had no compulsion to oblige such elements, it adopted a muscular policy, the results of which are visible now, militancy has receded, if not finished completely,

The situation of today reflects a massive change both in physical and psychological terms. On the ground, as claimed in the affidavit, has brought unprecedented peace, schools, colleges and universities are functional on a regular basis, and economic activity has picked up. These changes have also tempered the mood of the people, as they have started seeing merit in normalcy which has brought them face-to-face with the dividends of peace, especially when they have witnessed horrors of violence for past over 30 years. The trail of death and destruction was unending. Kashmiris wanted deliverance from this nightmarish life, but the vested interests were so entrenched in the system that all their hopes were dashed. In fact, narratives and machinations of these interests worked in such a manner that they could not wriggle out of it. Siding with the security forces had its own dangers, while through staying with the ecosystem of terrorism gave them a false sense of security, keeping terrorists off them.

Now when the things have improved – it is not just the words on the affidavit, submitted to the Supreme Court, but something that is being broadcast from Kashmir on daily basis. In this situation when all positives are up and negatives down, why elections to Assembly are not being held in J&K . This is a legitimate question. Had there been elections, Centre’s affidavit would have carried more weightage.

In a sense, the Centre has now obligated itself to go in for elections. This affidavit has put it to the test. If it holds elections or holds out a firm promise of that, then it can justify all the contents, if not then, its claims, though true, will be open to question. Normalcy and democracy need to work lockstep