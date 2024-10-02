Centre’s flood relief: Rs 416 cr to Telangana & Rs 1036 cr to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Union Home ministry has allocated Rs 416 crore to Telangana and Rs 1036 crore to Andhra Pradesh as part of the initial flood relief response following severe flooding in the region.

This financial assistance comes as Telangana’s chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, has called for a more substantial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore to address the extensive damages caused by recent heavy rains, which have been estimated at approximately Rs 10,300 crore.

During a visit to the flood-affected Mahabubabad district on September 4, 2024, Revanth Reddy had called on the Central government to provide flood relief funds to Telangana that are equal to those allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

He emphasized the need for equitable disaster relief, particularly in light of the extensive damages caused by recent heavy rains

Centre’s flood relief to 14 states

The Centre has released Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)

Along with Telangana’s Rs 416 crores, Rs 1,492 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 716 crore to Assam, Rs 655.60 crore to Bihar and Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 468 crore to West Bengal were allocated.

As much as Rs 189.20 crore has been given to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 145.60 crore to Kerala, Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 25 crore to Tripura, Rs 23.60 crore to Sikkim, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram and Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland.

These states have been affected by the extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Modi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people, the statement said.

Damage assessment

The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were sent to the flood-affected states of Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

Further, the IMCTs will also be sent shortly for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage in Bihar and West Bengal, which have also recently been affected by floods. After the assessment reports are received, additional financial assistance from the NDRF, will be approved to the disaster-affected states, according to the established procedure.

More than Rs 14,958 crore has already been released to 21 states during this year. This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, Rs 4,528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states and Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

In addition to financial assistance, the central government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite teams of the NDRF, Army and Air Force to aupport all flood affected states.