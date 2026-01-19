Centre’s irresponsible handling of Manipur affected economy, security: Congress

Imphal: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre has handled Manipur irresponsibly during the last five years, and it affected the state’s security and economy.

This was stated by AICC in-charge of Manipur Christopher Tilak, who came to the ethnic violence-affected northeastern state to take part in the party’s ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ campaign.

“What has happened in Manipur is very unfortunate. For the last five years, they (Cenral government) have irresponsibly handled the state. The economy is in a big disaster, and now security, including that of the border, is a problem,” Tilak told reporters at the airport here.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands became homeless in clashes between two communities — the valley-based Meiteis and Kukis of the hills — since May 2023.

Manipur, a state bordering Myanmar, has been under President’s Rule since February 2025, days after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The BJP leader became the CM first in 2017 and again after the 2022 assembly election.

Alleging that the Centre is not serious with Manipur, Tilak said that during his last visit to the state, underground groups observed a bandh despite the President’s Rule.

The Congress leader said that during his week-long stay in the state, he will be travelling in both hills and valley areas, leading the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ campaign.

The Congress on January 3 announced the nationwide campaign from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

“We protest the change of MGNREGA’s name and other structural alterations in the scheme. I have come to take the protest across all assembly constituencies in Manipur. During my week-long stay, I will be travelling in both hill and valley areas,” Tilak said.

The UPA government had brought the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2005 for empowering the poor, especially women, across the country, the Congress leader said.