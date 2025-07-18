Hyderabad: Live concerts are always full of energy, fun, and unforgettable moments. People love attending with their friends or partners, dancing to their favorite songs, and enjoying the magic of seeing artists perform live. But sometimes, a fun night can take a shocking turn — just like it did at a recent Coldplay concert.

On July 16, during a sold-out show at Gillette Stadium, one moment caught on camera went from sweet to scandalous — and it involved the CEO of a billion-dollar company.

A Hug, a Camera, and a Coldplay Joke That Went Too Far

As Coldplay’s singer Chris Martin interacted with the crowd, the stadium’s “Kiss Cam” focused on a man and woman hugging each other. The crowd expected a kiss — but instead, both people looked nervous and tried to hide.

The internet found out he’s married and she knows 🙃 Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XtdQspLixO — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 17, 2025

Chris noticed their reaction and joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” not knowing how serious things would get.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin after unknowingly exposing Astronomer CEO’s alleged affair with his HR chief:



“I hope we didn’t do something bad…” pic.twitter.com/fDJx8ZYERF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

#ColdplayGate: The Video Goes Viral

The couple was later identified as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of HR. Both are married — but not to each other. The video spread quickly online, with millions of views and harsh comments. People used Coldplay lyrics to mock the moment, saying things like “Lights didn’t guide Andy home.”

Silent Company, Missing LinkedIn, and a Wife’s Quiet Exit

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, removed his last name from her Facebook and then deleted her account. Astronomer hasn’t said anything about the incident. Byron even deleted his LinkedIn profile.

What started as a fun night out turned into a huge internet scandal — and Coldplay’s concert became the stage for a drama no one saw coming.