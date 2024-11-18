CEO fires 99 employees over missed meeting, sparks outrage online

A controversial decision by a US-based CEO to terminate 99 employees after they missed a meeting has sparked significant public outcry.

The incident came to light when an intern, who had just joined the company, shared a screenshot of the CEO’s furious Slack message on Reddit.

In the message, the CEO, identified as Baldvin, expressed his anger over the absence of employees from a crucial meeting.

He stated, “For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you’re all fired.” Baldvin criticized his workforce for failing to take their jobs seriously and emphasized that only 11 out of 110 employees attended the meeting.

Those present were allowed to keep their positions, while the rest were instructed to return to company property and exit all accounts, including Slack.

Baldvin’s message conveyed a sense of betrayal, as he believed he had provided his employees with an opportunity for growth and improvement.

He remarked, “You failed to do what you agreed to… you have shown me that you don’t take this seriously.” His final directive was particularly harsh: “Get the f*** out of my business right now.”

The reaction on Reddit was swift and critical. Many users questioned whether the CEO had adequately informed employees about the meeting, with one commenter suggesting that it was implausible for 99 people to miss a scheduled meeting without prior notice.

Others speculated that there might be underlying issues within the company, theorizing that such drastic measures could indicate financial problems or other significant challenges.