CEOs want Harvard student groups’ blacklisted for pro-Palestine statement

A group of 34 Harvard University student groups recently issued a statement in solidarity with Palestine amid the continuing airstrikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip. They called Israel an ‘apartheid regime’ for unabated violence in the region.

The statement triggered several renowned alumni of the university and billionaires to issue a statement against the students and pledged to boycott them.

In a statement released on Monday, October 8, student organisations of the prestigious university in America stated that they “hold the Israeli regime responsible for all unfolding violence in the Gaza strip” as a result of decades of occupation, adding that “the apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”

Reacting to student unions’ anti-Israel statement, renowned Harvard University denounced the claims and urged the varsity to take action against the signatories.

Taking to X, Harvard president Lawrence Summers wrote, “I very much hope appropriate statements from the University and College condemning those who launched terrorist attacks and standing in solidarity with its victims will soon be forthcoming.”

Republican US Senator Ted Cruz, a Harvard Law School graduate, wrote on X “Harvard’s silence—in the face of 31 student groups blaming Israel for Hamas terrorists’ thousands of murders, rapes & kidnappings—is utterly indefensible.”

Meanwhile, American’s Billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman also objected to a statement of the students and announced that he won’t hire those students who signed the letter. He also demanding Harvard University release the names of students whose organizations signed it.

“I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to ensure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members (sic),” he wrote on X