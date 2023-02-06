Chaat Craving? Check out these 5 must-try places in Hyderabad

‘Chaat’ is not a simple street food but in India, you will observe that this popular snack is associated with everyone’s childhood memories. Originating from Northern India, chaat is a delicious mixture of crispy breads, tangy sauces, sweet chutneys, and spicy spices that tantalize your taste buds.

The trend of having it once a day is rising among Hyderabadis too and it has become one of the most popular street foods here. From the bustling streets of ‘Old City’ to the trendy cafes of the city’s modern suburbs, chaat is now widely available and enjoyed by people of all ages. Two reasons why its popularity is rising are — its versatility and affordability making it an ideal snack for students, office-goers, and anyone looking for a delicious, budget-friendly meal.

If you’re looking for the best chaat places in Hyderabad, look no further than the list below. After thorough research and taking reviews from chaat lovers, we have picked the top six places where you can have the best of it.

1. Tewari Bros, Khairatabad

2. Narsing Chat Bandar, Abids

3. Dadu’s Sweets, Jubilee Hills

4. Gokul Chat, Koti

5. Maharaja Chat, Madhapur

You may find many social media influencers and food bloggers sharing reels about chat places but we will suggest you to opt for healthy and tasty chaat only. If you find other places which are serving chat while keeping in mind the health of customers, then mention it in the comments box.

Whether you’re a chaat aficionado or just trying it for the first time, make sure to indulge in a plate of chaat and experience the flavor sensation that is taking the city by storm!