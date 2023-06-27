Chaat on wheels: Vendor sells Panipuri on train, video trends online

People often like to binge when they travel by train but none must have ever expected to be served with fresh pani puri on a moving train.

Far beyond people’s imagination, a video of a man selling pani puri on a moving train has recently gone viral as he clearly made the train journey for passengers more enjoyable.

The video shows how the vendor balanced his stall through the swaying compartment while taking orders from the passengers.

While he can be seen focused on preparing Pani Puris, many passengers came forward and enjoyed the yummy snack.

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

Praising the vendor’s business idea, a Twitterati shared the video stating, “When you put your business mind on the right track.”

However, the comments section was filled with mixed reactions. While the idea was given thumbs-up by many, they were a few who also criticized it.

Some people pointed out the ‘unhygienic condition’ in which the watery snack was being served and also said that food safety is compromised.

Another wrote, “The best example of being present at the right time and in the right place!”, while another asked, “Isme galat kya hai?”

Many also kept guessing the location of the scene. However, the exact train or the name of the city where the incident took place hasn’t been known yet.

Pani puri is a mouth-watering street food, consumed throughout the nation. However, it has got different names in every state of India from Golgappa, Puchka, Patashi, Phulki, etc, while people of all age groups love it.

The name pani puri literally means “water in fried bread.” It consists of a round, hollow puri shell filled with spicy potato-based stuffing, sweet and sour syrup and tamarind water.