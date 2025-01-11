Chahat Pandey evicted from Bigg Boss 18 house; show gets Top 7

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 house witnessed a dramatic turn of events in Week 14, with the elimination of not one but two contestants, leaving fans stunned. Following Shrutika Arjun’s eviction through live audience voting in a shocking mid-week twist, Chahat Pandey has now been evicted during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” shoot. Her elimination will air in the Sunday episode.

The nominees for the week included Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, and Rajat Dalal. While Shrutika and Chahat bid farewell to the show, Rajat survived the nominations and secured his place in the highly anticipated finale week, much to the joy and relief of his fans.

Chahat Pandey’s eviction shocks fans

Chahat Pandey’s elimination has not gone down well with viewers, many of whom are expressing their disappointment and frustration on social media. Fans believe that Chahat deserved a spot in the finale more than Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar, who they accuse of benefiting from biased decisions by the makers. Fans are saying that Chahat deserved a place in finale.

Bigg Boss 18 Finalists

This week’s double elimination has now narrowed the competition to the top seven contestants of the season. The remaining housemates who will battle it out for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy are:

Avinash Mishra

Chum Darang

Eisha Singh

Karanveer Mehra

Rajat Dalal

Shilpa Shirodkar

Vivian Dsena

With the finale just around the corner, the competition is expected to get even more intense as the top seven contestants fight for the coveted title.

