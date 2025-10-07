Challan for violations: UP traffic police clarifies for ‘I Love Muhammad’ sticker

The Uttar Pradesh traffic police has issued a clarification after a Muslim man in Baghpat alleged he was fined for carrying a ‘I Love Muhammad’ sticker on his bike.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, where the man claimed the traffic police officer called it “objectionable.”

However, Baghpat traffic police issued a clarification stating that the allegations were untrue and the person was fined Rs 7,500 for traffic violations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 7, the traffic police said, “The challan was issued for illegal parking (Section 122/126 r/w 177 MV Act), improper display of number plate (Section 192 r/w Rule 51 CMV Rules 1989) and violation of traffic rules (Section 179(1) MV Act).”

Police also cautioned against spreading misleading information and an investigation is underway.

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters initially gained attention after Kanpur police arrested dozens of young Muslims for putting up the banner during Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The move resulted in huge demonstrations across the country, with many protesting in the streets holding the banner, some changing their social media display picture to the statement, and putting up the stickers near shops and houses.

According to a recent report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), 21 FIRs have been filed, naming 1,324 Muslims and leading to 38 arrests.

Uttar Pradesh registered 16 FIRs and more than 1,000 accused across districts, including Unnao with eight cases, 85 accused and five arrested; Kaushambi with 24 accused and three arrested; Baghpat with 150 accused and two arrested.