‘Chalo Assembly’: Taxi drivers in Hyderabad to protest at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Taxi drivers across Telangana are set to join a ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest organized by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Telangana State Taxi and Driver Joint Action Committee (TTD-JAC) at LB Stadium on Friday, December 20.

The protest in Hyderabad which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of drivers has mentioned several key demands including the immediate implementation of promises made by Congress government. These include fulfilling commitments made within 15 days of taking office. The unions are also calling for the banning of illegal bike transportation services run through aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido which they claim undermines the livelihoods of traditional taxi drivers.

Another issue noted is the establishment of a uniform fare system, with taxi drivers in Hyderabad requesting the government to set and regulate a fair per-kilometre rate. Additionally, the government should launch a new app for taxi drivers, similar to platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The protest also demands the creation of a welfare board for workers in the transport sector and the renewal of the Rs 5 lakh accident insurance scheme for the year 2024-2025. Drivers are further seeking an increase in hire vehicle charges, proposing an immediate hike from RS 34,000 to Rs 55,000.

Action against illegal cab aggregators: TGPWU

The TGPWU on Thursday, December 5, submitted a representation to the Telangana transport commissioner K Durender Mohan urging him to address the issues, including Ola, Uber, and Rapido allowing private vehicles (white number plates) to operate as bike taxis, violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. Despite similar bans in other states, such operations continue unabated in Hyderabad, undermining law-abiding drivers and passenger safety.

The TGPWU claimed that drivers of bike taxis are being unfairly penalized for the illegal operations of the platforms they work for. TGPWU demands direct action against companies promoting these violations rather than burdening the drivers.