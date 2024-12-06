Affordable financing, training programs: TGPWU welcomes EV shift with demands

Hyderabad: Following the Telangana chief minister’s announcement to replace diesel-operated auto-rickshaws beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with electric vehicles, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has welcomed the move. However, the union have outlined key demands such as affordable financing options for electric auto purchases and adequate charging infrastructure among other things.

“While the shift to electric vehicles is a commendable step towards sustainability, it is crucial to ensure that the livelihoods of auto and cab drivers are protected during this transition. Financial schemes must be practical and accessible, and the voices of drivers should guide the implementation strategy,” said TGPWU president Salauddin.

He further emphasized the importance of involving stakeholders, especially auto and cab drivers in the decision-making process.

TGPWU has put forward a few demands to ensure the transition is both equitable and effective. The union has urged the government to provide affordable financing options for electric auto purchases and retrofitting. Subsidies and easy-access loan schemes are critical to making the shift feasible for drivers.

The availability of charging infrastructure is another major concern. TGPWU has highlighted the need for a network of charging and battery-swapping stations across the city. The union also proposed incentivized electricity tariffs and waivers on fixed charges to support the nascent electric vehicle sector.

They further suggested that driver training is seen as essential for the transition. TGPWU has emphasized skilling and upskilling programs to help auto and cab drivers adapt to the new technology.

Another issue is the relocation of diesel autos operating beyond the ORR, TGPWU has called for fair relocation plans that prevent disruptions to drivers’ livelihoods.

TGPWU has called on the government to adopt a collective and inclusive approach by involving diverse voices. It suggested forming a forum comprising key stakeholders to address concerns and provide valuable inputs for the transition.