Chalo Dilli: Congress rally against inflation, unemployment on Aug 28

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally against inflation on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

In a statement on Thursday, the party said the Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks.

“The party will organise several ‘Mehangai Chaupal’ interactive meetings at Mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from 17th to 23rd August 2022. This will culminate in a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally on 28 August 2022 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. Pradesh Congress Committees will simultaneously hold ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol – Chalo Dilli’ events at the state, district, and block levels,” said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.

Earlier this month, Congress had held a nationwide agitation on August 5 against the Modi government’s “anti-people policies”. The party said it strongly resonated with the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as ‘black magic’ only highlights the BJP government’s insecurity about its failure to control the rampaging inflation and unemployment,” Ramesh said.

The party alleged that the people of India were suffering because of the Modi government’s economic mismanagement. Inflation was being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged foodgrains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme were making a bad employment situation worse, Ramesh said.

“The Indian National Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course,” he said.