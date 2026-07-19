Chalo Sansad eve: Jantar Mantar comes alive as nearly 20,000 gather

New Delhi: Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, to press for education reforms, political leaders, actors and common people thronged the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that nearly 20,000 people were “at and around Jantar Mantar” even before the scheduled mobilisation. In a post on X, Das said, “20,000 people are at and around Jantar Mantar. And it’s not even July 20 yet. Dharmendra Pradhan — your day of reckoning is here.”

CJP members shared photographs and videos on social media showing the protest site packed with supporters, claiming people from different parts of the country had begun arriving for Monday’s mobilisation.

They expressed apprehension over possible police action ahead of Monday’s march. It appealed to protesters not to respond to any provocation and to ensure the march remained peaceful.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, addressing supporters through a video message, urged them to remain at Jantar Mantar through the night, saying their presence was essential to ensure the Parliament march proceeded peacefully.

“Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don’t come, they will try to end the protest,” he said.

Appealing for restraint, Dipke said, “Our protest and march will be peaceful. I request everyone to follow the rules and follow the guidelines.”

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo, while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, said the activist would end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

“Sonam has requested all of us to take tomorrow’s march peacefully and ensure that this protest is not misused,” Angmo said.

VIDEO | Delhi: At Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo says, "Sonam will end his hunger strike tomorrow if political leaders meet him at hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during Parliament session."



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/a2tUbotOdi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2026

Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj visited Jantar Mantar during the day, joining Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in expressing solidarity with the agitation.

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj arrived at Jantar Mantar to support the protest. pic.twitter.com/2YZsFZe1Qt — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 19, 2026

AAP leader urges all political parties to participate

AAP leader Manish Sisodia appealed to supporters of all political parties to participate in Monday’s “sunset demonstration” and Parliament march for students’ sake.

“The truth is that it is not just question papers that are being sold, but the future of our children. This fight will decide whether hardworking students move ahead or those who can buy question papers using money and influence,” he said.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister said he dedicated his public life to improving education and would continue working for quality education for every child. He termed protesting students “soldiers of the education revolution” and said that the youth have taken upon themselves the responsibility of fighting the “paper mafia.”

Three-tier security around Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, police have converted several entry points into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi ahead of the CJP march, the sources said.

“We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone,” police sources said, stressing that prohibitory orders have been imposed in New Delhi district and warning against any violation.

“In and around Jantar Mantar, a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place to maintain law and order. Two layers of Delhi Police personnel and one layer of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area. The security grid will remain in place round the clock to ensure that the situation remains peaceful,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma shared a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.”

The prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) is currently in effect in the New Delhi district, according to the DCP’s post.

“Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the post read.