Championing the meek my nature, says Brij Bhushan Singh

Gonda: BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who recently got bail from a Delhi court, on Saturday said it is in his nature to side with the weak, just as has been the culture of India.

“I had sided with the weak. Maybe it’s my nature. And this is not only my nature, it is also the nature of my country,” Singh said, addressing a prize distribution function here, with no apparent context to his remarks.

The lawmaker from Kaiserganj said “things are getting clear now and are there for all to see,” adding, he cannot be any more explicit.

The Wrestling Federation of India chief, who is accused of harassing several female athletes, also said, “I had said in the beginning that whatever is going against me pertains to the struggle against my policy. At that time, my statements were not considered correct.”

Addressing the youths, the lawmaker advised them to work ceaselessly and honestly.

“You should do your work honestly. For seven months, the world was making comments against me, but I did not look behind and did not stop my work,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he called the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, a “reprehensible” act.

“The situation there was adverse. For 3-4 days, the (Union) Home minister himself was in Manipur, but there was a lapse,” he said.

On the alliance formed by the opposition parties, Singh said the pact is between disparate elements, each with its own agenda, and predicted it will break away soon.

“A number of alliances were formed before this, but they were not successful. There was a time when alliances were made against the Congress, and now it is against the BJP,” he said.

“A national party is sitting on the lap of regional parties. The alliance of the opposition their ideology does not match with each other. What will happen to the Congress in West Bengal?

“The same situation will happen in Delhi, Bihar and other states. This alliance will prove to be a short-lived one,” he added.

Singh represents Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj in Lok Sabha.