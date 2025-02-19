Champions Trophy 2025: India flag flies high in Pakistan post row

The Indian flag was finally hoisted at the Karachi National Stadium in Pakistan on Wednesday, February 19 after it was initially ‘missing’ from the venue ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A controversy erupted when cricket fans noticed that the tri-colour was missing among the flags of the other participating countries days before the inauguration of the championship. People speculated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was venting its anger over India’s refusal to play the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the country.

PCB responded by downplaying the controversy saying only the flags of the countries who are playing in Pakistan have been raised at the stadiums. “The Indian team is going to play its matches in Dubai. Secondly, the Bangladesh team has not yet arrived in Pakistan and will be playing its first match against India in Dubai. Therefore, their flags have not been hoisted and the other nations, who have arrived here and will be playing in Pakistan… their flags are there at the stadium,” a PCB source was earlier quoted by IANS.

However, a recent video now shows both the country’s flags hoisted at the stadium.

Pakistan vs India tussle ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, (BCCI) had refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between the two countries, forcing the ICC to implement a hybrid model, in which India will be playing all of its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

The event marks a major milestone for Pakistan as this is their first time hosting a global tournament since the 1996 Cricket World Cup. Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first match of the event on February 19 with India playing against Bangladesh on February 20. India and Pakistan are set to play against each other on February 23.