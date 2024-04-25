Chance to meet Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and others; Check ticket price

Hyderabad: Tollywood is known for its vibrant films, captivating performances, and larger-than-life stars. Every year on May 4, the industry comes together to celebrate Filmmaker’s Day, honoring the late director Dasari Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary and his remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema. The event is a grand affair, and 2024’s celebration promises to be even more spectacular, with a gathering of Tollywood’s biggest superstars.

Director’s Day In Hyderabad

This year’s Director’s Day is set to take place at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, and it promises to be a star-studded extravaganza. Fans will have an opportunity to meet their favorite stars, as many of Tollywood‘s biggest names are expected to attend. Tickets are available on Book My Show, making it easy for fans to secure their spot at this iconic event.

Ticket Prices For Director’s Day Event

Ticket prices start from Rs. 499 onwards.

Gallery Entry – Rs. 499

VIP Entry – Rs. 999

VVIP Entry – Rs. 1,999

Who’s Attending?

Here’s a list of some of the renowned actors and actresses you can expect to see and meet at the event.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Nani

Prabhas

SS Rajamouli

Vijay Devarakonda

Varun Tej

Nithin

Ram Pothineni

Sai Dharam Tej

Navadeep

Allari Naresh

Pooja Hegde

Rakul Preet Singh

Tamannah

Sree Leela

Rashmika Mandanna

Anupama Parameswaran

Raashi Khanna

Prabhas recently donated a significant amount of Rs 35 lakh to the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) for their upcoming event.