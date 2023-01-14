Chandrababu burns copies of ‘controversial’ GO in Bhogi fire

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday burnt copies of “controversial” Government Order (GO) in Bhogi fire.

During Sankranti celebrations in his native village Naravaripalle in Chittoor district, Naidu set afire the copies of the GO number 1 issued early this month to prohibit public meetings on roads.

In a novel protest against the “undemocratic” move by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Naidu and other TDP leaders burnt copies of the GO in the traditional bonfire of Bhogi amid shouting of slogans by his supporters.

The government had issued the GO number on January 2 banning public meetings on roads and road sides, citing public safety.

The order came in the wake of a stampede during a roadshow by Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district on December 28. Eight people, including two women, had died in the incident.

Opposition parties have slammed the GO and demanded that the government immediately take it back.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday suspended the GO till January 23. Hearing a petition challenging the GO, the court asked the government to file a counter.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu participated in Sankranti celebrations along with his family members in his native village. He greeted people of both the Telugu states on the occasion and hoped that the festival will bring prosperity in their life.

Later addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said that Sankranthi is a major festival for Telugu people. “The lives of the Telugus should be viewed before and after the emergence of the TDP. Though it was the great Late Potti Sriramulu who achieved the Telugu State, it was Late NT Rama Rao who brought respect to them,” he remarked.

Youth is the country’s great asset, he said, adding that the Information Technology (IT) sector that he encouraged is now yielding excellent results. “Some leaders think about today and some think about the future. I always think about the future of the youth,” he observed.

Maintaining that he made a suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the G-20 preparatory meeting that a vision document be prepared for 2047, Chandrababu Naidu recalled as to how the National Highway project was launched with his initiative.

He expressed deep concern that the roads in the State are in a very bad condition and said that though he suffered some pain after moving on these roads he will continue his journey for the sake of the people.

“All sections of people are suffering due to this psycho rule,” Chandrababu said, adding that there is an urgent need for the cycle to come back to power in view of the welfare of the public. The condition of the State has come down to such a way that the people started thinking ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’, he said.

Parents are feeling mental agony for the future of their kids, he said and felt that the ruling parties should think only about the future of the younger generation.

“But this Government is thinking otherwise. False cases are being filed against me, and the Government is not providing security even to my meetings,” he said.

“If the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, has the support of the police, I have the support of the five crore people of the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that his fight is not for his personal gains but only in the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh.