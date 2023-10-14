Chandrababu in stable condition, no need to hospitalise: Doctors team

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 9:22 pm IST
Former Andhra CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Rajamahendravaram: A team of doctors which examined TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram central prison on Saturday said he is in a stable condition and there is no need to shift him to a hospital.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He is doing fine, said one of the doctors who examined the former chief minister.

Also Read
Prison authorities deny Lokesh’s charge of threat to Chandrababu Naidu’s life, health

“We checked his health parameters such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, lungs condition, sugar levels (diabetes) and others, and he is doing fine,” said one of the doctors who examined Naidu.

MS Education Academy

“After assessing all these, we came to a conclusion that his condition is stable. He spoke to all of us in a healthy way. We had a comfortable interaction with him. No need to shift him to hospital now,” said the doctor, addressing a press conference along with prison officials in the jail.

However, the doctor said the former Andhra chief minister complained of rashes due to humidity, for which, the medical team recommended the provision of a cool environment.

Further, the doctor observed that they gave their medical advice but Naidu asserted that he would not take their prescription unless his personal doctor allows him to follow it.

Meanwhile, Coastal Andhra Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, M R Ravi Kiran, said the doctors’ recommendations will be submitted to higher-ups, including the court to follow their orders.

Further, Kiran highlighted that a prisoner has to be in a terminally ill condition or the doctors should recommend whether to shift him or not to a hospital outside the jail, responding to the demands to shift Naidu to hospital.

Moreover, he assured that if such a situation arises when Naidu is required to be shifted to a hospital, the DIG said prison officials will not hesitate to do so.

Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state
exchequer.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 9:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button