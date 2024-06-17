Chandrababu Naidu appoints Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP AP prez

Naidu exuded confidence that Yadav, who worked as Visakhapatnam TDP Parliamentary Party president, will successfully undertake the new responsibility.

Palla Srinivas Yadav with N Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the party’s state president, replacing Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu.

“I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivas Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president … I congratulate senior party leader Atchhnaidu, who led the party till now as its president,” Naidu said in the appointment letter shared on the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) X handle on Sunday.

As a member of Naidu’s 25-strong ministerial council, Atchhanaidu has been entrusted with the departments of agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry and dairy development & fisheries.

